The details of the bill to ban LGBT propaganda in Russia and its impact on the book industry, if passed, remain unclear. This was announced on November 21 to Izvestiya by the Eksmo-AST publishing group.

“The main point, which was indicated, among other things, by the response to the bill from the government of the Russian Federation, the presence in it of many wordings of a too general nature, remained unclear,” the publisher noted.

Whether the law will have “retroactive” force, where the line between classical and modern literature will be drawn, is also unclear, Eksmo-AST stressed.

They also expressed concern that the drop-down content will appear on illegal Internet resources, the traffic of which will increase sharply.

On October 27, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill banning LGBT propaganda in the media, the Internet, advertising, literature and cinema. It provides for a ban on propaganda of non-traditional relationships and pedophilia. It is also not allowed to disseminate information about LGBT people.

In addition, the document also provides for a ban on calls for a sex change among teenagers.

Now in the Russian Federation there is a law prohibiting the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations only among minors. It was adopted in Russia in 2013.