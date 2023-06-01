Seville of Spain won its 7th Europa League this Wednesday after beating Roma on penalties Jose Mourinho, after a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.

The Andalusian team, which won this continental tournament in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2020, leads Inter, Juventus, Liverpool and Atlético de Madrid by four crowns. They have not lost any of the finals they have played.

An own goal by Roma center-back Gianluca Mancini in the 55th minute countered for Sevilla that of Argentina’s Paulo Dybala in the first half, taking the Europa League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest to extra time.

And the cup wanted to correspond to the Seville because of that desire to win it, even in a season like this, in which until the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar on the bench at the end of March, the team struggled to stay in the First Division.

Not even José Mourinho, until now invincible in continental finals, could avoid the triumph of a Sevilla that every time it reaches a final it is to lift the trophy. Old soccer fox, Mourinho wanted to surprise Mendilibar with the line-up, starting the ailing Dybala and with an experienced team full of internationals despite noting on Tuesday that he played with many “kids who were in B last year.”

The Portuguese plan seemed to have its effect at the beginning of the game, since Sevilla did not wake up until Dybala opened the scoring with a cross shot (34). Sevilla reacted to the Roman goal and came close to achieving an equalizer before the break, with a couple of headers from En-Nesyri (38) and Fernando (43) and, above all, a long shot from Rakitic that spat out the stick (45+6). That had to be the way to follow Sevilla in the second part if he wanted to have any chance of lifting the cup.

Third title on penalties

Mendilibar also tried to change the dynamics of the first half with the entry on the pitch of Suso and Erik Lamela (the authors of the comeback against Juventus in the semifinals), replaced by Óliver Torres and Bryan Gil, disappeared in many moments of the first period. And the changes took effect immediately.



Sevilla became the absolute owner of the ball and created danger over the Roman goal until Navas crossed from the right and Mancini, trying to avoid En-Nesyri’s shot, sent the ball into his own goal (55).

Roma ran out of gunpowder when Dybala retired exhausted (67), although he had a couple of chances to have put himself ahead again (66 and 83). Sevilla wanted to avoid extra time, first with a high header from En-Nesyri (90+2) and then with two shots from Suso and Fernando, the first saved by Rui Patricio and the second, on rebound, which did not find a goal ( 90+6).

Extra time, in which it was barely played and neither team took any risks, did not resolve anything, so the champion was decided on penalties in favor of Sevilla, as happened in 2007 (against Espanyol) and in 2014 ( against Benfica).



Gianluca Mancini scored against (55) the equalizer and completed his misguided performance by missing one of the penalties in the decisive shootout that gave the title to

Seville. The other error from eleven meters was made by the Brazilian Roger Ibáñez.

After a very difficult season, in which in the first two thirds they had to fight at the bottom of the LaLiga table, Sevilla not only continues to gain prestige with another LaLiga title europa leaguebut get a ticket to play the Champions League next year.

A repeating image. Definitive penalty, Gonzalo Montiel and Champion take charge. The penalty that gave Sevilla FC the seventh Europa League.pic.twitter.com/p0pYT4aVg8 – DIARIO SPORTS (@DIARIODEPORTES) May 31, 2023

AFP

