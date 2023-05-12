The fact that Thiago Motta (who in addition to PSG likes Nice) fixes his professionalism on Bologna can be seen from two concepts. “I’d be very sorry not to have Dominguez next year: everything he has (ownership and captain’s armband, ed) he deserved, I know he’s talking to the club and I’ve also talked to Nico; it all depends on him, it will be a professional and life choice but I repeat that I would be sorry to lose him. Mourinho and I in the “fight” for the PSG bench? Now I’m thinking about Bologna and the match against Roma. I learned a lot from Mourinho, he is a direct, fair person with important values ​​… ”.