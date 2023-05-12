The rossoblù coach on the eve of the match against Roma: “I learned a lot from Mourinho, he is a person with important values”
The fact that Thiago Motta (who in addition to PSG likes Nice) fixes his professionalism on Bologna can be seen from two concepts. “I’d be very sorry not to have Dominguez next year: everything he has (ownership and captain’s armband, ed) he deserved, I know he’s talking to the club and I’ve also talked to Nico; it all depends on him, it will be a professional and life choice but I repeat that I would be sorry to lose him. Mourinho and I in the “fight” for the PSG bench? Now I’m thinking about Bologna and the match against Roma. I learned a lot from Mourinho, he is a direct, fair person with important values … ”.
Future motta
—
After the draw against Sassuolo, Bologna are looking for a victory that doesn’t come from 5 rounds in addition to the record for points of the Saputo era (the quota to overcome is 47, established by Mihajlovic). “We lack victory and we want it. My future? Above all, it is good for an organized and prestigious club like Bologna to plan next season in good time and with realistic objectives”. And Arnautovic? It is unlikely that he will start as owner. “He played 25 minutes in Reggio Emilia but he hasn’t been in the starting team for 4 months, we follow a return process waiting for him to gain strength and therefore playing time”.
May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 3:44 pm)
