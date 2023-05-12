The General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) approved without restrictions the transaction between Itaú Unibanco SA and Eneva Participações III SA (NewCo). The order for approval is published in the Official Diary of the Union this Friday the 12th.

According to Cade’s opinion, the “operation consists of a corporate investment by Itaú Unibanco in NewCo, which, on the closing date of the operation, shall hold shares representing the entire capital stock of Parnaíba Geração e Comercialização de Energia SA (PGC) and Parnaíba II.

The process has restricted access and there is no information on the total percentage that Itaú Unibanco will hold in the total capital stock of NewCo and the preferred shares issued by the company. But, the opinion says that the bank will hold a minority stake in the companies.

“As justification for carrying out the transaction, the Plaintiffs explain that, for the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate, it represents a good opportunity to invest in energy projects in Brazil. As for Eneva, it represents a good opportunity to add value to its businesses and shareholders”, says the opinion.