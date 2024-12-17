Pablo Motos and Antonio Orozco wanted to send Raphael a encouraging message after suffering a stroke while filming the Christmas special in The Revolt.

“Yesterday he was here,” the program host reminded his viewers, because on Monday night he had the brand new artist on set presenting a new album, Yesterday…still. “He had a stroke and they took him to the hospital. It seems that the tests are going well,” Motos added.

“The truth is that we have stayed in shockeveryone adores him,” Orozco continued in his speech, while commenting that he has a “very nice friendship” with him and his family. “I have written them some messages, but they have not answered me,” he detailed.

Likewise, the singer has acknowledged that for him, Raphael is, by far, the “strongest” artist he knows. “He has come out of much worse things than this and I am sure that Soon we will have news that everything is going well“, he has predicted.

“Raphael is a powerhouse of nature. He was teaching me how to dance,” Motos added. After discussing with Orozco Raphael’s passage through The Anthillthe presenter has sent a kiss to the artist. “We’re hoping it’s just a scare.“, he concluded.