

12/17/2024



Updated at 10:50 p.m.





The Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has sanctioned Chimy Ávila, a Real Betis player, with a one-match suspension after the direct red card he saw half an hour into last Sunday’s duel against Villarreal. The green and white club had made allegations in the report of referee Cuadra Fernández, which indicated that the forward had committed a foul from behind and tried to give a second subsequent kick to Baena to show him a direct red card. Now Discipline points out that the video shown as evidence by Betis does not serve to contradict what was written by the referee.

Discipline states that there is no manifest error in the Balearic arbitrator’s minutes and states in the response document that “in order to attack the veracity of the decisions recorded in the arbitration minutes, the appellant must provide the disciplinary body with adequate and sufficient evidence to demonstrate the existence of “a manifest material error” and that according to the referee’s report, “In the 34th minute the player (9) Ávila Caballero, Luis Ezequiel was sent off for the following reason: For making a tackle at an opponent from behind, knocking him down, without any intention of playing the ball and having the opponent as an object. Later he launches a second kick, this one without reaching him.

Betis requested that they declare the existence of a manifest material error in the drafting of the minutes, “because they consider that the action is not worthy of sanction, because the events did not occur in the manner reflected in the arbitration record,” but Disciplina answers. stating that “the videographic evidence presented does not provide any evidentiary element that could distort what is reflected in the minutes, and it is proven that Mr. Luis Ezequiel Ávila Caballero carries out the action described in the arbitration record, acting in a violent manner, without producing harmful or harmful consequences, in an action subsumable in article 130.1 of the Disciplinary Code of the Royal Spanish Football Federation. For this reason, it is appropriate to reject the allegations made, and sanction the aforementioned player with a one-match suspension, in application of the provisions of article 130.1 of the Disciplinary Code, with the corresponding accessory fines, pursuant to article 52.3.