Motorsport | A violently speeding Porsche threw itself into the stands on a track familiar from the F1 races

No one was injured, as the car flew into the stands, where there were no spectators.

Portuguese A terrible accident happened on the Portimao track on Friday during the practice of the Porsche Sprint Challenge. Alex Areia completely lost control of his car, and the Porsche 911 GT3 plunged from the tight corner through the tire barriers and the fence, bouncing straight into the stands.

The good thing about the accident was that there was no one in that part of the stand. Areia also survived the crash with a start.

“I was very angry. The brakes didn’t work after the straight and I practically became a passenger,” Areia stated

The Porsche Sprint Challenge is a new race series, the first race of which is this weekend at the Portimao track.

The Portimao track also hosted a Formula 1 race in 2020 and 2021.