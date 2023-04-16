Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Sports Council decided to organize a general conference to discuss the future of UAE sport, based on a recommendation from the Special Committee for the Implementation of the High Directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Success in the presence of all influential parties and participation in the course of the sports movement.

This came in the periodic meeting of the Sharjah Sports Council Board of Directors headed by Issa Hilal Al-Hazami, who affirmed the Council’s keenness to implement all the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, especially with regard to the percentage of use of foreign and resident players, which has become at the expense of national players, to discuss the best method that guarantees the children The UAE has the best luck in clubs, and then in national teams to achieve the best results in international forums.