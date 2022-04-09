YE Sunday, April 10, 2022, 00:18



The smell of incense, processions, saetas, sounds of drums and bugles… Holy Week is here and has its own gastronomy. One of them is the torrijas, a dessert of popular origin made with fried bread, which due to the simplicity of its ingredients became the perfect food to eat during the days of Lent. From the most traditional, such as French toast with milk, honey or wine, to the most gourmet, filled with cream, chocolate or even puff pastry, French toast is a sweet that is enjoyed all over the country and every year surprises with some new variety.

From north to south and from east to west, Yescapa, a platform for renting motorhomes and camper vans in Europe, offers us a culinary journey through the

best places in Spain to enjoy of this sweet temptation:

Sweet Angel (Grenada): In addition to tapas bars, the capital of Granada is full of cafeterias and pastry shops where you can enjoy a delicious sweet. In addition to great classics such as El Sol or López-Mezquita, the city has many other workshops, which although they are not yet a hundred years old, have taken great steps to achieve that veteran status. One of them is Dulce Ángel, a pastry shop in the heart of Granada that draws attention for its window display, in front of which it is impossible not to stop. On these dates, Dulce Ángel prepares, for example, torrijas with Malaga wine with pionono, pionono and cinnamon toast and brioche toast with sugar and cinnamon. And it is that those who have had the privilege of tasting the torrijas of Dulce Ángel say that they are blessed glory.

The Riojan (Madrid): Considered by many to be the pastry shop where the best French toast in all of Madrid is prepared, El Riojano is a must-see place. Located in the middle of Calle Mayor, year after year they prepare the torrijas with the same traditional recipe. Founded in 1855 by the personal pastry chef of Queen María Cristina de Borbón, Dámaso Maza, who was from La Rioja (hence his name); El Riojano is a place where time seems to have stopped, since its elegant interior decoration has hardly been altered in this century and a half of life. In addition, it has an almost hidden tea room, which makes El Riojano the perfect place to enjoy this sweet temptation.

La Cubana Bakery (Badajoz): Founded in 1890, La Cubana is a symbol in Badajoz. Their milk buns or egg yolk cake are some of the most appreciated sweets by the people of Badajoz. However, when Holy Week arrives, for La Cubana pastry shop, torrijas become the main protagonists. Made year after year, following the most traditional recipe and painting it with honey, tasting a French toast from La Cubana is an essential plan if you visit Badajoz.

Nava Bakery (Zaragoza): The ‘Bella ciudad del Ebro’ has the privilege of having one of the most awarded patisseries for its torrijas. Made with buns and not with bread, in this workshop in Zaragoza they prepare and fry them daily throughout Holy Week. In addition to making torrijas de bun during Holy Week and Easter, at the Nava Pastry Shop they make other typical sweets, such as, for example, monas de pascua, chocolate eggs and culecas with 1, 2 or 3 boiled eggs. Without a doubt, a perfect place for lovers of traditional sweets.

White Confectionery (Torrelavega-Cantabria): Founded in 1898, Confitería Blanco has made puff pastry its hallmark. Their cakes, polkas, almonds, as well as empanadas, are made with a puff pastry that can only be prepared by those who have been dedicated to it for more than a hundred years. How could it be otherwise, at Easter they make very special torrijas, fine puff pastry cakes that are bathed in syrup and prepared following an original recipe from the founder of this bakery, Ángel Blanco.