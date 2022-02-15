The La Strada Nova M mobile home is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and belongs in the class above 3.5 tons. There is plenty of space and all-wheel drive. You need a big wallet for that.

La Strada likes to see itself as a manufacturer of compact motorhomes. This positioning no longer applies to the latest new product, the semi-integrated Nova. Because with almost 6.50 meters in length, but above all more than three meters in height, the gem from Echzell in Hesse surpasses many of its conspecifics. It is based on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with the automatically engaging all-wheel drive and is certainly not underpowered with the 190 hp two-liter four-cylinder diesel. The Nova M weighs 4.1 tons, which is well above the limit for light commercial vehicles and is therefore not allowed to travel at more than 100 km/h and not overtaking if this is forbidden for trucks. In addition, everyone who got their car driver’s license after 1999 needs the C1 driver’s license for vehicles up to 7.5 tons.

The motorhome costs 108,910 euros as a basic model with the 175 hp diesel engine. If you want more power, all-wheel drive, an even smarter design and more self-sufficiency, you have to keep up the good work. With the 190 hp diesel and the many desires from the equipment list, the price climbs to 164,401 euros, as in the driven model. The Nova is certainly not a bargain, but it is one of the finest that can be had in this class.