Los Mochis, Sinaloa. Three people traveling on two motorcycles were injured in the same number of accidents that occurred this Saturday night in Los Mochis.

The first incident occurred at the intersection of 10 de Mayo Boulevard and Javier Mina Street, where a pipe and a young man on a motorcycle were parked. hit by rangeresulting in serious injuries, for which he had to be transferred to a hospital.

The other event was recorded minutes apart in the Villas de Cortez sector, where an adult was circulating on Pedro Anaya Boulevard heading east, and upon reaching October 12th Street, allegedly did not give way when turning to the left. , and a motorcycle was hit.

Subsequently, the driver of the sedan tried to flee and was intercepted streets later by witnesses to the accident. An adult and a child who were on the motorcycle were injured but were not taken to hospital.