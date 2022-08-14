Other summer clouds fly over threateningly, not the beautiful ones painted by Emil Nolde, nor the recognizable ones of the Murcia-based painter Jorge Fin, also the creator of hypnotic icebergs and who lives in the Casa del Canónigo, a strange residence like something out of a movie that seems to have emerged of the mixed dreams of Lampedusa and Guillermo

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in