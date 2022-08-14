A WORD FROM YOU
The fact is that no matter how bad things go, you love someone and life is different: less rough, more pleasant.
Other summer clouds fly over threateningly, not the beautiful ones painted by Emil Nolde, nor the recognizable ones of the Murcia-based painter Jorge Fin, also the creator of hypnotic icebergs and who lives in the Casa del Canónigo, a strange residence like something out of a movie that seems to have emerged of the mixed dreams of Lampedusa and Guillermo
#August #clouds #future
