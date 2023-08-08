The former rider raced in the world championship in 125 and 250. He was 46 years old and was suffering from an incurable disease
Mourning in the world of Italian motorcycling and in particular in Terni for the death of Mirko Giansanti: the former rider, suffering from an incurable disease, would have turned 47 on 14 September. Son of the professional rider Fosco Giansanti, Mirko raced uninterruptedly in the world championship from 1996 to 2005, always in the 125cc class except for the last season in the 250cc.
podiums
He made his debut as a wildcard in the Italian Grand Prix (1996, 125cc class) with the Pileri team and during the same season he scored points in the Catalunya grand prix. After leaving the grand prix, Giansanti dedicated himself to the supersport world championship for three years (since 2008). In the world championship, the rider from Terni achieved 12 podiums and sixth place as the best result in the final standings (1998, 125 class).
