Mourning in the world of Italian motorcycling and in particular in Terni for the death of Mirko Giansanti: the former rider, suffering from an incurable disease, would have turned 47 on 14 September. Son of the professional rider Fosco Giansanti, Mirko raced uninterruptedly in the world championship from 1996 to 2005, always in the 125cc class except for the last season in the 250cc.