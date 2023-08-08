The G70 from Renegade Designs can do more. In fact, we think the 7 Series will improve.

The BMW 7 Series is – as befits a BMW – a rather polarizing car. At least, the design is rather taste-sensitive. Now it is a huge and stately car, so in that respect it does what it should do. Those who want an anonymous top sedan can turn to Audi, which still has the extremely subtle A8 in the showroom.

With the 7 Series (and the electric i7) you show the world that you have completed your studies. With this body kit from Renegade Design you show the world that you are not afraid to tackle the car.

BMW 7 Series is moving forward!

Because that’s what happened. A number of modifications have been made that make the car even more striking. The funny thing is, it seems to look better. We think the 7 Series has moved forward with the modifications. Of course, nothing is as personal as taste. So you can still spit your bile about it in the comments and say that BMW is no longer BMW since the cancellation of the E38.

Renegade’s kit for the G70 contains a lot of parts. Think of diffuser, spoiler, front lip, side skirts, grille and mirror caps. In terms of material, you can choose from basalt fiber to carbon fiber. You know the last one, the first one is slightly cheaper, but is also just black.

Nearly flush fitment

But what makes it arguably the best advancement are the wheels. And we don’t mean the design of it, because it’s a generic concave two-tone set. No, it’s about the stance. Nowadays, many cars have the wheels set much too far inward and there is a relatively large amount of space between the rim and the wheel arch.

So they have tackled that here with big wheels that are slightly more outwards, for the better ones nearly flush fitment. You can now order all parts from Renegade Designs, prices are on request. But hey, if you have a new one anyway Siebener can afford, a body kit with a set of wheels can get rid of it. It is not the first project by Renegade Designs that is popular, the first modified BMW XM was also an improvement.

