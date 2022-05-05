After the TOP MotorCycle Museum reopened its doors to the public, not only is the Ducati Museum open again full-time, Moto Guzzi also announces that the collection can now be viewed live again.

It Ducati Museum opened again in May last year, although that was only very limited at the time and strict measures still applied locally. The factory museum in Bologna has been open again on a full-time basis for two weeks now, and you can also enjoy a tour of the factory again. In any case, it is recommended to reserve a spot online if you plan a visit, because tickets are limited. In addition, you can still take the Ducati Museum Online Journey, a digital tour through the history of the brand and production facilities. More info can be found here†

Also Moto Guzzi proudly announces that the renovated Moto Guzzi Museum in Mandello del Lario is once again open to the public. The various exhibition spaces were given a major makeover and the ‘visitor experience’ was also completely reconsidered. For example, the museum is now divided into themed zones (Manufacturing, Racing, Special Vehicles…). The renovated Moto Guzzi Museum must be the harbinger of the futuristic new project that has been in the pipeline for some time and that will make the factory site in Mandello look completely different. Until then you can enjoy the current local charm. To do. More info can be found here†