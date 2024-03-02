Positive month of February for the motorcycle market which immediately improved the chiaroscuro result of the month of January, closing these 29 days with a growth of 19.8% compared to the same period last year equivalent to 28,401 units sold. These are the data highlighted by Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle and Motorcycle Accessories), with the satisfaction for the result obtained expressed by the new president of the association Mariano Roman, who underlined how “even the overcoming of that mix between the announcement effect and the sudden exhaustion of purchase incentives for vehicles with internal combustion engines last month has led the market to grow again in a structural and organic way”.

Top scooter

Scooters drove sales in February 2024, with 13,924 registrations and growth of 23.05%. Motorcycles also performed well, with an increase of 17.5% equal to 13,241 units, while the moped sector also managed to recover after some negative months, closing February at +11.9% thanks to 1,236 registered vehicles. “If then compared with an already positive February 2023, these data – added Roman – they represent a very significant result and tell us once again how motorized two-wheelers, for passion and mobility, have taken on a role of absolute importance. This is also why we hope to meet the Government soon to discuss some requests and measures, which would strategically allow us to strengthen a leading sector”.

The motorcycle market is growing

The excellent performance of the month of February brings the cumulative market back into positive territory, which records 49,494 vehicles, equal to an increase in volumes of 9.97%. Even on the total for the year, scooters drive the market with a performance of 11.72% and 24,623 vehicles registered; motorcycles grew by 9.02% to 22,624 units, while mopeds recorded a slight increase compared to last year's values ​​(+1.44%), corresponding to 2,247 units sold.

The electric ones are bad

The only negative note in February 2024 is electric vehicles, with this sector decreasing by 16.86% compared to February 2023, although recovering – thanks to state incentives – compared to -58.87% in January. In the second month of the year, the market for zero-emission vehicles stands at 700 units. In particular, scooters lose a fifth of their volumes (-20.15%) and only put 420 vehicles on the market. The double negative of January and February stops the cumulative annual figure at 1,057 units, equal to a decline of 38.19%