Obtaining a motorcycle license (category A3) is now easier. The new legislation has in fact eliminated the final exam for all those who are already in possession of an A1 license (achievable from 16 years) or A2 (achievable from 18 years): for them it will be sufficient to follow a course with authorized driving schools to be able to obtain the motorcycle license can be read on laleggepertutti.it. The choice was made with the aim of speeding up the practices, often blocked or slowed down also due to the problem of the lack of personnel of the DMVs.

In order to avoid taking the exam, in addition to being in possession of the aforementioned licenses, it will be necessary

wait two years from obtaining the A1 or A2 driving licenses;

take a course lasting at least 7 hours with a driving school.

With these two conditions it will be possible to benefit from the step to category A3 without further evaluation. The changes will come into force in the next few days, in any case by August 15, the expiry date of the Decree, which is now waiting to be only definitively approved in the Chamber (where theoretically there should be no blocks).

Starting from 2013, the legislation had already been partially simplified as the legislator attributed the right to obtain the A2 by taking only the practical driving test for all those who were already in possession of the A1 and, similarly, allowing those who were already equipped of the A2 to obtain the A3 by doing only a practical exam, two years after obtaining the license of the previous category.