The National Center of Meteorology announced the continuation of the weather situation in the country as a result of the extension of a shallow air depression, accompanied by a weak air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led to the weather being hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and the emergence of cumulus clouds to the east, and Sweihan recorded, yesterday, the highest degree Temperature over the country, as it reached 50.6 degrees Celsius at 13:30 in the afternoon, while the lowest temperature in the country yesterday morning was 24.4 degrees Celsius in Jabal Al-Habn (Fujairah) at 04:30 in the morning, with humidity at night and Thursday morning, and light to moderate winds. The speed is active at times, causing dust, and the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center expected that the weather today, Thursday, will be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, and clouds will appear in the east that may be convective in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate, with speed and activity at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, and the sea Light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center indicated that the weather tomorrow, Friday, will be hot and clear to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of cumulus clouds in the afternoon east, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly light to moderate in speed and active at times, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 40 km / h, and the sea Light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The National Center of Meteorology indicated that the weather after tomorrow, Saturday, August 13, is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective clouds in the afternoon east and south, accompanied by rain. To moderate speed and sometimes active with clouds that raise dust and dust, and the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman, while the country is affected, starting from Sunday, August 14, until Wednesday, August 17, with an extension of an air depression from the east, with a chance of rain falling on the areas especially in the eastern and southern parts of the country.