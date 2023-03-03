Speeding on your motorcycle on the Lekdijk or any other beautiful route in the Groene Hart? Don’t touch that with Piet Hofman (65) from Gouda. ,,Why would you? Ok, if you are a speed demon, but as a real motorcyclist it is of no use to you. You don’t enjoy the scenery and you can’t go smoothly through the bends. As a motorcyclist, you want to enjoy yourself, don’t you?”