The 2023 MotoGP calendar is starting to take shape. At the beginning of the week it was announced that the World Championship will start in Portugal, in Portimao, in the last weekend of March and this morning the date of the British Grand Prix was also made official.

Just like this year, the World Championship will stop at Silverstone on the first weekend of August, then from 4 to 6 August, thus keeping its location intact in the height of summer.

The most important news, however, will concern the logistics of the event, because next year the MotoGP paddock will return to being set up at the International Paddock, the same as Formula 1, for the first time since 2012. In fact, since 2013, the World Championship had its base at the National Paddock, then using the one that precedes the legendary Copse curve as the starting straight.

This is a plan aimed at sustainability, given that the British track is working hard to make its facility more eco-friendly. An aspect that Dorna also considers fundamental.

Atmosphere Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I’m looking forward to getting MotoGP back at the International Paddock in 2023, which is now linked by a brand new bridge to the 197-room Hilton Garden Inn in Silverstone. By August 2023, phase 2 of the project The Wing’s solar panels completed and will generate over 13% of the racetrack’s annual energy, an initiative that aligns with Silverstone’s Shift to Zero plans and Dorna’s commitment to a more sustainable future, “said Stuart Pringle. managing director of the Silverstone circuit.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta added: “We are delighted to announce when we return to Silverstone next year and will return to the International Paddock. By racing together, MotoGP is committed to increasing its impact and Silverstone is a valuable partner in the race. our drive to create a more sustainable future “.

“As previously announced, MotoGP will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel by 2027, and this is only part of our global strategy that sees sustainability at the center of the sport’s focus.”

“Now is the time to take this innovation and let it inspire all our actions, on and off the track, and we can’t wait to return to the Wing as the perfect symbol of what’s possible when we combine innovation, grit and our passion. shared to create positive change, “he concluded.