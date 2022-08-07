A London hospital on Saturday disconnected life support from 12-year-old Archie Battersby after his parents lost a long and emotional legal battle to keep him alive.

Archie’s mother, Holly Dance, said her son died just two hours after the ventilator was turned off.

“He was a beautiful little boy,” she told reporters, crying outside the Royal London Hospital. Fight to the end.”

Archie was found unconscious at his home on April 7 and has not regained consciousness since. According to his mother, he participated in a challenge on social media that requires holding his breath until he loses consciousness.

“Archie died after being removed from life support in line with court rulings, in his best interests,” the hospital’s chief medical officer, Alistair Chaser, said in a statement.

He thanked the medical staff who took care of Archie, saying he had “provided high-quality care with exceptional compassion over months.”

On Wednesday, the European Court of Human Rights rejected an urgent request by the parents of the brain-dead boy not to separate him from life support machines, as they said they wanted to give him every possible opportunity to recover and that they saw signs of life in his eyes.