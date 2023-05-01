Valentino Rossi was in Jerez this weekend to follow the Spanish Grand Prix with his Mooney VR46 Racing Team. The rider from Pesaro enjoyed the races and the atmosphere of the Andalusian circuit and also lived with emotion the victory of his friend and member of the VR46 Academy, Pecco Bagnaia, as can be seen in the photo released by the Borgo Panigale brand.

At the end of the race, the “Legend of the MotoGP” entered the Ducati garage, from which he had left as a rider in 2012, not exactly in a positive way, to be with all the members of the Bologna-based team, with whom he took a photo with Pecco .

The paradox is that just this Sunday Yamaha, the team he left in 2011 to switch to Ducati, and to which he returned two years later after failing to tame the Desmosedici, appointed him brand ambassador.

The link with Ducati today is limited to the use of Italian motorcycles as a satellite team, with a very cordial and collaborative relationship. Rossi confirmed on Sunday that his riders will remain riding a Ducati in 2024 and that Yamaha’s interest in making the VR46 its satellite team will have to wait.

However, both at the Ranch and at Misano, when Valentino trains, it will be with Yamahas, which will continue to provide him with bikes and equipment free of charge as part of the brand ambassador agreement. An ambassador who allowed himself a Ducati parenthesis this Sunday.