Valencia decisive

This weekend will be the third consecutive one scheduled in the MotoGP calendar, with the MotoGP returning to European soil after the trips to Asia. The most important aspect, however, is that the Valencia Grand Prix will be the last of this season. While in Moto3 and Moto2 the winners of the aforementioned categories have already been proclaimed, the same cannot be said for the premier class, with the appointment in Spain which will inevitably decide the name of the World Champion. The challenge is all between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who will have the advantage of the support of the home crowd. However, the Pramac rider will be forced to complete a complex comeback, which sees him at 21 points behind from ‘Pecco’, who will aim to bring home his second consecutive world title.

Completely peaceful weekend

Regardless of what the final result will be, for all the pilots there is still relative tranquility at least as far as the weather forecast is concerned. On the track ‘Ricardo Tormo’in fact, the possibilities of being able to carry out a test session or race in bad weather conditions they will be extremely low, if not zero. From Friday to Sunday, as reported by accuweather.comair temperatures will be around 20°C, with the sky being always peaceful. The only small exception will be for the race, but with a faint possibility of partially cloudy skies. On this day, the percentage of rain will not exceed 5%.

MotoGP 2023, Valencia Grand Prix: the weather forecast

Friday 24 November

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: 0%

Min/max temperatures: 20°C/22°C

Wind: W 11 km/h, gusts at 32 km/h

Saturday 25 November

Clear sky

Chance of precipitation: 1%

Min/max temperatures: 18°C/20°C

Wind: SE 9 km/h, gusts at 26 km/h

Sunday 26 November

Sky: partly cloudy

Chance of precipitation: 5%

Min/max temperatures: 17°C

Wind: ENE 9 km/h, gusts at 22 km/h

So last year

There are many aspects in common between the eve of the 2022 edition and this year’s: in that case too, as with the upcoming weekend, Valencia was the last race of the world championship, as well as decisive for the assignment of the title between Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo, reigning world champion at the time. Under clear sky conditions, the race was immediately characterized by a contact between the two contenders shortly after the start, with the Ducati rider also suffering slight damage to his bike. Both managed to continue the test regularly, with Quartararo finishing in fourth position. ‘Pecco’ crossed the finish line 9th, but with a sufficient placing to graduate world champion for the first time in his career. Instead, it was he who took the podium step Alex Rinswhich contributed to brilliantly closing the experience of Suzuki in MotoGP.