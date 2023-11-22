Saudi Arabia, Russia and other members of the OPEC+ group, which includes members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, have already pledged to reduce oil production by about five million barrels per day, or about five percent of daily global demand, in a series of steps that began in late 2022.

This figure includes a voluntary reduction of one million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia and another reduction of 300,000 barrels per day in Russian oil exports, and the two countries’ reduction will continue until the end of 2023.

What has already been agreed for 2024?

At its last meeting in June, OPEC+ extended oil production cuts by 3.66 million barrels per day, equivalent to 3.6 percent of global demand, until the end of 2024.

This figure includes a reduction of 2 million barrels per day agreed upon in 2022, and other voluntary cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day from nine OPEC+ countries agreed to earlier this year.

The group also reduced its total production targets from January 2024 by an additional 1.27 million bpd versus current targets to 40.58 million bpd combined, including a subsequent adjustment to Russia’s 2024 target.

Including the additional voluntary cuts, which the nine participating countries extended until the end of 2024, results in a lower implicit target in 2024, according to Reuters calculations.

However, this is about 740,000 bpd more than OPEC+ production in October 2023 when compared using IEA figures, given the impact of the Saudi voluntary reduction of 1 million bpd.

Targets have been lowered for several African member states to match the reduction in production levels. The agreement also allows the UAE, which is working to enhance its production capacity, to increase production in 2024.

What can be agreed upon next Sunday?

OPEC+ is set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts when the group meets, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week.

OPEC+ said in June that it may make adjustments to the 2024 targets for Nigeria, Angola and Congo after reviews by external analysts.

Angola and Congo are pumping less than their 2024 targets due to reduced production capacity, while Nigeria has approached or exceeded its 2024 target in recent months, according to some assessments.

Some analysts, including Energy Aspects, expect Saudi Arabia to extend its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day until at least the first quarter of 2024.