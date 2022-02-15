Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that the “MotoGP Unlimited” docu-series will air on March 14, one week after the start of the season, which kicks off on March 6 in Qatar.

The new series was shot over the course of the 2021 season and will consist of eight 50-minute episodes featuring MotoGP champions Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez, Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir, among other riders, as well as other key paddock figures.

The documentary, dubbed “MotoGP Unlimited”, was produced by The Mediapro Studio, and will show viewers what happens behind the scenes of the motorcycle championship, from practice sessions to team meetings, through to the sporting and personal side of everyday life. of the protagonists.

Throughout the 2021 season, a large production team was able to follow the riders on and off the track, gaining access to places hitherto closed to the public and capturing the most spectacular moments, as well as the more emotional side of the season. , like the farewell of Valentino Rossi in Valencia, or the victory of the title of Fabio Quartararo in Misano.

Before the series airs on Amazon’s popular video platform, there will be a premiere this Wednesday in Madrid and Thursday in Paris, featuring some of the most important drivers on the grid and the broadcast of two episodes of the series.

“MotoGP Unlimited” is inspired by the famous series “Drive To Survive”, the docu-series of Netflix on Formula 1, which this year reaches its fourth season, and the promoters of the championship hope it will be an ideal showcase to expand the knowledge of the premier class of motorcycling among enthusiasts from all over the world.