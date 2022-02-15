Sinaloa.- Parents and staff of the Genaro Estrada Elementary School, located in the Colonia Bachigualatoin the city of Culiacán, maintain blocked two lanes of the Airport Causewayright at the entrance to the airport, demanding that they fix the educational establishment so that children can return to face-to-face classes.

Their children are not learning remotely, said mothers, students interviewed also stated the same.

The school is totally looted, the criminals took the air conditioners, all the wiring, water pipes, furniture, the toilets, the school is totally dismantled. In the schoolyard, right now, there are cows grazing.

Denisse Alejandra Bentacourt Lizárraga, school director, commented that children and teachers want to return to the classrooms but there are no conditions. He said that they have already lost students because not having to pay for the internet, they have dropped out of school.

Piedad Fabiola calls on the authorities to support them so she can return to face-to-face classes.

The children are already tired, they want to return to live together, the children are stressed, said the mother of the family, Gisela Zamudio.