Since it was known that Yamaha had lost RNF as a satellite team and that in 2023 it would have just two M1s on the MotoGP grid for the first time since it has been in the premier class, rumors of an agreement between the Iwata-based manufacturer and the team Mooney VR46 have been relentless.

Valentino Rossi’s relationship with the Japanese brand is one of the most enduring and successful in the history of motorcycling, even if in the end it didn’t have the glory the Tavullia star would have wanted. With his team in the premier class, Rossi will contest his second season equipped by Ducati, the Italian manufacturer with whom he has an agreement until the end of 2024, although there are speculations about a change before this date.

“I don’t see this situation well,” the FIM president replied at the end of last December, referring to the fact that Yamaha only had two bikes this year. “I think it will only be in 2023. In 2024, Valentino Rossi’s team will leave Ducati and race with Yamaha. This is the idea, even if for now there is nothing confirmed. I’m breaking news: in 2024 there will be six Ducatis and four Yamahas,” added Jorge Viegas.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team, Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team, Alessio Salucci, Pablo Nieto, Valentiono Rossi Photo by: Media VR46

During the last Portimao test, Motorsport.com had the opportunity to chat with Uccio Salucci, Team Director of the Mooney VR46 team, who is fielding Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi for the second year, both astride a Desmosedici GP22. “First of all, I must admit that it is an honor for me that a brand like Yamaha is interested in us, for all that it is and all that it was in the past,” explained Uccio.

At the moment, Valentino Rossi’s right-hand man sees Yamaha’s interests as more of a desire than a necessity for the manufacturer: “It’s nice that a brand wants you. At this level, if a builder wants you it’s because you’re doing things right. That Yamaha puts pressure to give us the bikes honors both me and Valentino”.

However, Uccio is aware of the contracts signed and the competitive moment that each manufacturer goes through: “Having said that, we have a contract with Ducati until the end of 2024. If by then Yamaha will be able to make a competitive bike, we will certainly evaluate this option.” ”.