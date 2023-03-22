Nintendo announces a release date for the latest package, the fourth, of Expansion Passes For Fire Emblem Engage, also showing us a new trailer. The DLC will be available from next April 5th and will include new class types and a new story, the evil chapterwhich includes new characters, locations and never-before-seen maps.

Here you find our review of Fire Emblem Engage.

March 22, 2023 – The Divine Dragon’s adventure continues with the launch of the latest pack of the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Passcoming for Nintendo Switch on April 5th. The trailer Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass – Malign Chapter Trailer (Nintendo Switch) reveals a twisted version of Elyos. Together with the twin dragons Nel and Nil, Alear embarks on a new journey to collect seven Crest Bracers. After completing Chapter 6 and unlocking the ability to transform objects using the Ancient Well in the Somniel, the additional story The Malign Chapter will be accessible . As players complete the Evil Chapter story, new allies for the main game, new unit classes, and a variety of items will become available.

Fire Emblem Engage: Every thousand years, legendary heroes called Emblems instill extraordinary power in the one who possesses the 12 emblem rings. As the ritual approaches, Alear, the Dragon God of prophecy, awakens to collect the rings and bring peace to the continent. However, the Evil Dragon Sombron, archenemy of the Divine Dragon, pursues his nefarious goals and wants to take possession of the rings in turn. Only Alear and those who remain loyal to the Dragon God stand against Sombron to prevent the total destruction of the continent…

Players take command of the Dragon God’s army to face enemies in turn-based strategic battles on the continent of Elyos. Every battle is different and requires different strategies and tactics. The weapon triangle is crucial in battles. Each type of weapon has an advantage over another type: swords have an advantage over axes, axes over spears, and spears over swords. Some heroes use special arts that allow them to gain an advantage over enemies using bows, tomes, and knives.

Furthermore, the game offers a large variety of difficulty levels and game modes, suitable for more or less experienced players. Normal, hard and crazy levels are available, as well as an automatic mode, perfect for those looking for a more relaxing gaming experience. In beginner mode, defeated allies come back to life, while in classic mode they are lost forever. If a player makes a fatal mistake during battle, he can use the Dragon Chronogem to go back in time and try again.

* Fire Emblem Engage (European version) on Nintendo Switch is required to access downloadable content.