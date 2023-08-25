The Red Bull Ring has been a mainstay of the MotoGP calendar since returning to the calendar in 2016, hosting events every year – including double rounds in 2020 and 2021, during the COVID period – and has become a fan favourite.

It is one of the most watched events on the calendar, with a total of 173,013 spectators over the weekend (including 93,519 on Sunday) for the 2023 Austrian GP.

While the premier class racing proved lackluster, the weekend was marked by numerous initiatives to enhance the fan experience, including musical concerts and the traditional Red Bull aeroshow.

This is in line with Dorna Sports’ new push to make weekends much more fan-friendly in 2023, with the Sunday riders parade, rider fan park and autograph sessions.

World champion Pecco Bagnaia, who scored one-two at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, says the model adopted by Spielberg’s race organizers needs to be applied by other circuits.

“I think it feels when there are more people who see us, and it’s something incredible when you finish the race, you did a good job, you look at the grandstand and there are so many people there, happy and rooting for everyone us,” said the Ducati rider.

“It makes the difference. We can put on the best possible show, but I think the circuits also need to improve on this aspect, because for the people in Austria it brought a party.”

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The music was blaring, the DJ was playing all over the circuit and for me it was great to see that throughout the evening from 7-8pm the music was still there.”

“Looking when we did the fan stage outside the circuit, it was a really big place with a lot of people partying. It’s fantastic and I think all circuits need to improve in this respect.”

KTM’s Brad Binder added: “For me it’s always great when the grandstands are full, and for us at KTM when they’re orange it’s even more special.”

“But I have to say that the organizers of this GP did a crazy job. Not only for the whole weekend, but for me when we were on the starting grid there were so many things going on, there was music everywhere and the podium was one of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen”.

“They made it very nice for everyone. Hats off and I think it’s a lesson for many other GPs.”

Several events on the calendar have a similar impact, notably the French GP at Le Mans, organized by Claude Michy, which broke attendance records in 2023, thanks largely to its affordable 98 euro weekend ticket which it offers to fans access to the grandstand, camping, parking and free admission for under 16s.

The German and Dutch GPs also continue to attract the public, but the others remain substantially behind.