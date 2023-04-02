MotoGP, GP Argentina 2023, the order of arrival of the Sprint

The summary of the race

Absolutely sprint magnificent and spectacular. The pilots didn’t hold back, but were very correct. Brad Binder made a surprise breakthrough starting from the fifth row with an exceptional start, a first lap with a knife between his teeth and a perfect race finale in which he thwarted the return of Marco Bezzecchi, who was the fastest rider on the track. held back, however, by a few too many skirmishes in the ascent towards the head of the race.

Third place for Luca Marini, then Franco Morbidelli, finally incisive and gritty astride the Yamaha of which he was clearly the best standard bearer with Quartararo only ninth. Behind the Moto2 world champion in 2017 was positioned Alex Marquez in front of Francis Bagnaia and to Maverick Vinales. Ko Mir in the first lap (transported to the medical center for checks) and Aleix Espargarò who lost the front in the tussle with his box mate Vinales.

What to expect tomorrow

Marco Bezzecchi is the favorite in light of what we observed today. If Brad Binder has such a ‘slingshot’ start again he will be in the game, but tomorrow the Ducati GP-22s have a great chance to beat Francesco Bagnaia. To evaluate the Aprilia, favorite of the eve, but today unable to make their way into the Sprint group.

Sunday program

Tomorrow the MotoGP will take to the track for the race at 19:00 Italian time (direct written on FormulaPassion.itdeferred on TV8 at 21:15). First space for Moto3 at 16:00 and for Moto2 at 17:20. The 360° motorsport program also includes F3 and F2 on track in Melbourne, Australia with the Feature Races, then F1 will take the stage at Albert Park at 07:00. In the evening, to close a rather crowded Sunday, IndyCar will also be engaged in the second round of the championship in Texas in Forth Worth on the first oval of 2023.