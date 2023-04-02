A 13-year-old girl who was traveling aboard a hot air balloon in the company of their lovely parents in TeotihuacanState of Mexico, managed to survive after making a strong decision.

Being the smallest of the crew in which her parents traveled between 40 and 50 years old, along with the pilot of unknown age, the little girl would have noticed that the entire basket was engulfed in flames and apparently decided to jump into the void on her own in order to survive.

Resulting in severe injuries from both the impact of the fall and the flames that quickly engulfed her and her parents, Regina survived the burning incident and made it to dry land.

The minor who lost both parents on said tourist trip, which apparently was to celebrate her 13th birthday, was taken to the Axapusco General Hospital in Edomex this Saturday morning as an emergency.

It was his birthday, they celebrated as a family

A preliminary version states that the minor was able to jump in with her mother, although she did not survive, this possibility has not been confirmed or dismissed either. It transcends that the family was on that trip on the occasion of the little girl's birthday.

What is known is that the pilot of the aircraft with registration S50LB also jumped from the hot air balloon that was flying over the heights of San Martín de las Pirámides in Teotihuacán; although he allegedly fled.

“The fire caused the crew members to jump out of the balloon, which fell in the common known as Oxtoyohualco, in the San Lorenzo Tlalmimilolpan neighborhood, Teotihuacán municipality,” the Mexican authority reported.

Regina is very serious

The injured minor was transferred to the General Hospital of Axapusco to provide medical care, It is reported with first and second degree burns on the face and extremities.s, as well as fracture of right humerus.

The deceased were a 39-year-old woman, identified as her mother, and a 50-year-old man, who would be her father, both of Mexican nationality, residing in Mexico City.