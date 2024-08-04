A fatal accident occurred in the Federal Highway 54 in Zacatecas, where a bus of the line Mexico City Bus overturned, leaving a balance two dead and 20 injured; It was reported that the drivers fled the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 03:20 hours this Sunday, August 4, at kilometer 92 of federal highway 54, in a place known as Sierra Vieja, in the municipality of Town of Cos, Zacatecas.

According to local media, the bus left the city of Monterrey, New Lion, and was destined San Juan de Los Lagos, in the neighboring state of Jalisco.

However, while traveling through the municipality of Villa de Cos, Zacatecas, the bus driver allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle, which caused him to lose control, leave the road and end up overturning.

Follow us on our account Facebook so you don’t miss our latest news

The bus was dragged for a distance of approximately 50 metres and ended up lying on its side, completely blocking the road and injuring most of its passengers.

Following the accident, the 911 Emergency System was alerted, so the State Preventive Police (PEP) arrived from the Regional Security Unit (UNIRSE).

After confirming that there were several injured people, assistance was requested from ambulances from the PEP and the Municipal Civil Protection Coordinations of Pánuco, Morelos and the State, as well as from the Mexican Red Cross.

After examining the injured, they confirmed that 12 had to be transferred to the community hospital in the municipal capital of Villa de Cos. In addition, five seriously injured people were taken to different hospitals in Zacatecas.

Unfortunately, at the scene it was confirmed that two passengers lost their lives due to the severe blows caused by the fatal accident.

Regarding the bus drivers, it was reported that both fled the scene, leaving no trace of their whereabouts.

The accident site was taken over by the National Guard Highway Division, who regulated traffic in the area.

Finally, experts from the General Directorate of Forensic Services (DGSP) took charge of the first investigations, as well as the removal of the dead persons.