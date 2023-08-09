Despite being the great absentee at Silverstone last weekend, Alex Rins’ name was on everyone’s lips. The paddock was just starting to take shape on the British circuit when Yamaha announced what is the first major transfer ahead of the 2024 season, with the arrival of the Spaniard to replace Franco Morbidelli.

In an interview with DAZN Spain, Alex Rins commented on his choice to leave Honda, where he arrived this year. After Suzuki’s unexpected farewell, announced in spring 2022, he found refuge in LCR, HRC’s satellite team, but with a factory contract he hoped to benefit from the same treatment as Marc Márquez and his former teammate, Joan Mir. When he realized that wasn’t going to be the case, Rins decided to quickly look for another saddle.

“After so many difficult days, it was incredible to announce that I was joining Yamaha. I’m very happy,” explained the Spanish rider, injured in the last two months. “After Suzuki’s farewell, we got lost, we knocked on all the doors and one of them was Yamaha. At the time they told us it couldn’t be done because they already had Morbidelli and Quartararo. So in the end we switched to Honda and this year, the way things were going, the position I was in… we tried again to see if we could be lucky. And it went well.”

“I can’t wait,” continued Álex Rins, who could only interrupt his two-year contract with Honda if he receives an offer from a factory team. “It’s a project in a factory team, it’s what I was looking for, and I’m excited. But I’ll finish this season with the same enthusiasm I had at the beginning.”

Alex Rins, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard, who won the Americas Grand Prix in Austin with Honda, does not hide that he suffered from the lack of support from the manufacturer, not feeling sufficiently involved in the development of the RC213V: “What weighed most on me is That was what I saw race after race. In the end, Honda, HRC, preferred to give their new parts to the factory team to test them and I, who feel like a competitive rider… I wish they would have supported me more”.

“Honda is not a bad bike,” Rins added. “I think the other brands, especially the European ones, have made two steps forward and Honda only a small one. To get the win in Austin, we rode very fast. It’s true that we need to improve, but it’s not that serious. The crash at Mugello was my fault, not Honda’s electronics or traction control.”

“I’m sorry because the relationship with Lucio Cecchinello is excellent, I’ve never had it with any other team boss and there are incredible vibrations in the garage. I asked myself whether I should do it or not, but I couldn’t refuse. When I said it I was quite angry at Lucio, it was a hard blow, but he told me he understood perfectly. It’s a unique opportunity, it’s a factory team and I think I deserve it.”