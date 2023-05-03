Chrono Studio has released the first trailer Of gameplay Of Chrono Odyssey, MMORPG in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The goal of the video is to give as complete and in-depth an overview of the game as possible.

If you recall, Chrono Odyssey was announced in 2020, but nothing has been heard since then. Note that the new trailer, which you can see below, does not mention le mobile versionsalthough announced at the time.

Samuel Seo, the PD of Chrono Studio, posted a message on the PlayStation Blog commenting on the new trailer, explaining that “What we want for Chrono Odyssey is that it carries on the legacy of the beloved MMORPGs that have stood the test of time. At first glance, Chrono Odyssey may seem like your typical MMORPG, but what sets it apart from all others is its unparalleled graphics, the result of the UE5 graphics engine and our extensive experience.”

So he talked about the combat systemexplaining it briefly: “Combat is a thrilling experience, with elements that are both unpredictable and controllable. Learn the basics of attack, defense and dodge and switch between weapons in real time to get the upper hand in Be prepared for the unexpected though – the enemy’s attack patterns are as varied as they are deadly, adding another layer of tension to each encounter. So keep your eyes peeled, hone your skills, and enjoy the adrenaline of combat.

Choose from six different classes: swordsman, ranger, sorcerer, paladin, berserker and assassin, before embarking on your epic journey. And don’t forget to make your character unique with customization options, like gender and appearance, that let you express your personality and create a fighting style that truly reflects you.”

Space also foropen world of Setera, where the Chrono Odyssey will be set: “Enter the fantastic world of Setera, a vast open world area that will make you discover an ever-changing universe. Immerse yourself in the evocative scenery that transforms with each season, with a realism that captures the ‘essence of a living and pulsating environment.”

Details also for the power of time and teamwork, two essential elements of the gameplay:

The power of time

The enigmatic power of the Chronotector is the key to unlocking the full potential of your journey. As you journey through this world, you will understand the symbolic importance of Chrono, a force that not only drives the plot but also plays a vital role in combat and advancement. Thanks to the ability to manipulate time and space, you will be able to stop any moment, rewind events, explore other timelines and overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.

The team play he rules it

Get ready to engage in epic battles alongside hundreds of other players: strategy, skill and teamwork will decide the fate. Whether you’re facing massive beasts or competing for dominance against other factions, you’ll need to give it your all and find trusted allies to support you in your pursuit of victory. And when it comes time to face the enormous Eltanius, one of the many powerful bosses in the game world, make sure you are well prepared for the test of strength and will that awaits you.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Chrono Odyssey doesn’t have one yet release date official.