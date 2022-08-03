Silverstone seemed to be the perfect hunting ground for Fabio Quartararo to assault his fourth win of the season and try to find the decisive draw in the World Championship, given that last year he was the one who climbed the top step of the podium. .

The mistake of Assen, with the crash that also involved Aleix Espargaro (who however continued the race), will also weigh on the British Grand Prix for the Yamaha rider. In addition to the Dutch zero, he will also have to deal with a long lap penalty, having been found guilty of the incident.

The characteristics of his M1, which lacks top speed, require him to try to stay in front from the early stages of the race and clearly this penalty complicates the matter, and not a little. However, “El Diablo”, probably also with a 21-point margin over his rival Aprilia, is energized and motivated to try and do the best of him.

“I am happy to start riding again. I used the summer break to rest, but I also devoted many hours to training. My goal has always been to get back into action in the best possible shape,” said Quartararo.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Silverstone, where I won last year. This time it will be difficult, because we know we have to serve a long lap penalty. But to be honest, this only motivates me to do even better.” , he added.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The situation on the other side of the garage is completely different, the one occupied by Franco Morbidelli. The Italian rider closed the first part of the championship in 19th place in the World Championship, with just 25 points to his credit, and so far he has struggled to find the feeling with the 2022 bike.

Among other things, thanks to his injury last year and the pandemic, the former Moto2 world champion hasn’t raced at Silverstone since 2019, when he finished fifth. The hope is that the long summer break will guarantee him a real new beginning, allowing him to turn the page.

“After a long pause, we finally start racing again! It’s been three years since I last raced the British Grand Prix. We are aiming for better results in this second part of the season and I feel ready to push for some good results. result, “said Franco.