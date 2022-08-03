Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Sergio Higuita is still the leader of the Tour of Poland 2022, after stage 5

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Sergio Higuita, Tour of Poland, stage 5

The fifth stage was played over 178 kilometers.

The fifth stage of the Tour of Poland, which took place this Wednesday, was defined in a vibrant sprint at the entrance to Rzeszow.

After a breakout that lasted for much of the race, the main group flew to the finish line.

In the end, a fall hindered the arrival. Phil Bauhaus was left with the triumph of the Day. Sergio Higuita remains the leader of the general.

