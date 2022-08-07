On Sunday, Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations of being responsible for a new bombing of the Zaporizhia nuclear reactor on Saturday evening.
Ukraine accused Russia of carrying out the bombing. Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said Russian forces damaged three radioactive sensors when they bombed the facility again on Saturday evening, wounding one worker with shrapnel.
The company “Energoatom” said that the latest Russian missile attacks bombed the site of the dry storage facility at the station, where 174 containers of spent nuclear fuel are stored, in the open air.
“Therefore, it is not possible to monitor and respond in time in the event of a deterioration of the radiological situation or a radioactive leakage from the spent nuclear fuel containers.”
A statement, quoted by the Russian Interfax news agency, said that the Russian administration of the Ukrainian Enerhodar region, where the station’s workers live, said that Ukraine bombed the station using the “Uragan” system for launching multiple rockets of 220 mm caliber.
“Administrative buildings and areas adjacent to the storage facility were damaged,” the statement said.
The station, located in Russian-controlled territory, was bombed on Friday as well. At the time, Ukraine and Russia also blamed each other for the attack. The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, had warned of the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. On Friday, the shells hit a high-voltage power line at the nuclear facility, forcing the operators to disconnect one of the reactors, although no radiation leak was detected.
Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhia station in early March, but it is still operated by Ukrainian technicians.
