In a recent interview, the famous tycoon Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, Space X and StarLink, explained his reasons for not entering the gaming market, despite his well-known passion for video games demonstrated by his first Twitter profile picture, from Deus Ex, or installing games within Tesla car software.

When asked if he would ever enter the world of videogames, Musk replied a sharp “no”, before adding “consoles are now basically PCs” for this reason “they are not what added value a new console can give”.

However, this writer believes that a new investor could seriously help the gaming market to grow. One with neurons like Musk could, for example, solve the limitations of streaming gaming, or develop new and less cumbersome VR technologies.

However, as definitive as Musk’s words may seem, it would not be the first time he has reverted to his decision. We will see what the future holds.

Source: Dexerto