On Sunday 18 February, the PM2.5 values ​​detected by Arpa in Milan exceeded the limit recommended by the WHO by 24 times. This is why we have taken action: starting tomorrow, in fact, anti-smog measures will come into force in almost all of Lombardy. Provinces of Sondrio, Lecco, Cremona and Varese excluded. The territories of Milan, Monza, Como, Bergamo, Brescia, Mantua, Cremona, Lodi and Pavia – which exceeded the threshold for four days in a row – will be affected by a tightening of the first level measures which will consist of a ban on lighting fires outdoors It is open in all municipalities of the provinces involved. But above all, in those with more than 30 thousand inhabitants there is a restriction on circulation between 7.30am and 7.30pm for all Euro 0 and 1 vehicles of any fuel and for Euro 2, 3 and 4 diesel vehicles. The novelty, compared to the permanent measures, is that the limitations will also apply on Saturdays and Sundays and will also affect Euro 4 diesel commercial vehicles, even if equipped with a particulate filter (FAP), and Euro 0 and 1 LPG and methane. It will also be forbidden to keep the temperature above 19° in homes and commercial establishments and, in the presence of an alternative system, to use wood-fired generators for home heating. It is also forbidden to “spread livestock effluents, waste water, digestates, fertilizers and sewage sludge, except for immediate injection and landfill” in all the municipalities of the provinces involved. In short, a significant tightening which, also in view of the weather conditions of the next few days, should reduce the smog accumulated in the air of cities.

«Air quality has never been so dangerous since the winter of 2017» is the warning from Legambiente which, starting from Arpa data – PM2.5 levels of 118 micrograms per cubic meter as a daily average, a value 24 times higher of the levels recommended by the WHO on an annual basis – the institutions ask: «They are stuck at a standstill: the Lombardy Region remains on a dead end, and the Municipality of Milan denies the evidence. You breathe toxic air everywhere, no ifs or buts.” According to the association, «From January 1st to February 18th, for PM10 fine particles in Milan, 28 days of exceeding the allowed critical threshold were reached. The permitted limit for PM10 is 35 days a year, with a daily average above 50 micrograms per cubic meter.” According to the president of Legambiente Lombardia Barbara Meggetto «the total inadequacy of the responses to the pollution episodes at the beginning of 2024 have eliminated the residual trust in administrations that are evidently irresponsible regarding the health effects of pollution. The public institutions of Lombardy are evidently, and culpably, lacking tools for the prevention and management of health emergencies.” And again: «For years we have been denouncing the chronic emergency of air pollution which finds its most vulnerable area, especially in the Po Valley – declares Giorgio Zampetti, general director of Legambiente – To solve the problem, synergy on multiple levels is essential between the government, Regions and Municipalities, to whom we are launching an appeal.” Legambiente recalls that in 2023, 18 out of 98 cities exceeded the daily PM10 limits. Of these 18 cities, 16 are located in the Po basin, and 6 are in Lombardy (Mantua 62, Milan 49, Cremona 46, Lodi 43, Brescia and Monza 40). The data for this beginning of 2024 – collected by ARPA and processed by Legambiente Lombardia – “make us fear a decidedly worse year for the cities of Lombardy”.

Meanwhile, the first political responses in Lombardy arrive with a back-and-forth between the regional government and the opposition. Pierfrancesco Majorino, leader of the Dem group at Pirellone, accuses the governor Attilio Fontana of inaction and denialism «confirming the denier Lo Palo at the helm of the regional environmental agency and not touching in any way the Trenord service, on the contrary, confirming it for the next ten years despite the evident worsening during the years of his presidency”. Words considered “polluting the political debate” according to Alessandro Corbetta, leader of the League in the Regional Council. “If every year we find ourselves in this situation – declares the councilor of the M5s Lombardia Paola Pizzighini – it is because the policies of the Fontana council have not been able to improve the quality of the air”. According to Pizzighini “it is impossible to obtain concrete results as long as one limits oneself to blaming the Alps which close the Po basin, to defending denialist positions, or to not investing in public transport”. For his part, the Northern League governor replies: «We are working miracles to reduce the release of polluting substances into the atmosphere, with all the policies we are pursuing to improve heating, cars, to facilitate production activities to undertake a path of sustainability. We are obtaining remarkable results from this point of view” but “it is clear that, if the climatic conditions are as beautiful as these days, without water and without wind, this result that we are seeing will be produced”.