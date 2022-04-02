HS analysis Based on recent statements by the state leadership, Finland is now moving towards NATO at a rapid pace

A decision to apply for membership in the military alliance has not yet been made, but it may be made before the summer.

The key at least the decision-makers have not yet said that Finland will apply for membership of the military alliance NATO. However, based on speeches in recent days, this option seems even more likely.

On Thursday and Friday, the Basic Finns’ parliamentary group and party government lined up support the promotion of membership. Saturday, first downtown chair Annika Saarikko said he would ask support from the Center Party Council for the decision of the state leadership to apply to NATO, if necessary. After that, the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) delivered a keynote speech at a meeting of the SDP party council.

Marin criticized Russia harshly and said that Finland’s NATO solution should be made during the spring.

“Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was. The relationship between Finland and Russia has changed irreversibly with the war in Ukraine, ”said Marin.

He did not yet state his own position as he said he still wanted to give room for discussion. However, one may ask that if the Prime Minister does not think that Finland should apply to NATO, why should this solution be made during the spring.

Marin also underlined that the door to NATO is open and, based on the discussions he has held, Finland’s membership process “would be fast, maybe even faster than usual”. According to the Prime Minister, he is not aware that any member of the military alliance has any reservations about Finland’s membership.

Attention the president was also arousing Sauli Niinistö statements made during the week. He said To MTV His NATO position is “pretty clear,” although he has not yet said so.

Published on Friday In an extensive interview with Iltalehti Niinistö, on the other hand, estimates that NATO membership will bring security to Finland. He added that Finns would get used to the tense eastern border. According to the President, the most critical moment would come before the application for membership is submitted.

“It is worth remembering one thing here now, and that is that there is a time when such a sensitive time would arise, when there would be a clear perception that Finland is going. The particularly sensitive time would continue until the Finnish application paper arrives in Brussels and is evaluated there on the basis of membership criteria, ”Niinistö told Iltalehti.

He was asked whether this interval should be as short as possible. Niinistö said that he speaks “just in theory,” but replied that “in a matter like this and many others, it is handy to act when you don’t talk much, but then when you act, it works”.

The key Based on the speeches of the decision-makers, it is not at all possible that Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership before the summer. On the other hand, it certainly is not yet. The submission of a possible application by Finland is influenced by the reflection of Finnish politicians. For example, the twists and turns in the Ukrainian war could be rapid.

Right now, however, it seems that the majority in parliament is rapidly turning to applying for membership. Government is expected to bring before Easter, ie in less than two weeks, the supplement to the foreign and security policy report will be submitted to Parliament. In principle, Parliament will discuss it for a few weeks, but if necessary, it will be able to form its position on applying for NATO membership more quickly.

As Finland’s aspiration to become a member of NATO seems more likely week by week, the particularly sensitive time mentioned by President Niinistö may soon be, if not now. That may be one of the reasons why Prime Minister Marin called for prompt decision-making in his speech.