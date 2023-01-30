Winter is coming to an end for the MotoGP, which is starting to warm up its engines in view of the 2023 season. Before flying to Malaysia for the first pre-season tests of the premier class, we need to get rid of some winter break and there’s only one way to do it: put on a suit and helmet and ride on the track. This is the case of the VR46 Academy, which flew to Portimao to carry out two days of testing and start warming up for the MotoGP.

Among the ups and downs of the Algarve we were able to admire Pecco Bagnaia astride the Ducati Panigale which sported the number 1, the same one we will see on the Desmosedici GP23. The reigning MotoGP world champion tackled the curves of the Portimao track with a V4S lapping very fast: in fact he clocked a 1’43″286, a time not too far from the record set by Fabio Quartararo during the GP of Portugal of 2022 (time in the race was 1’39”435).

The two standard-bearers of the Mooney VR46 team were also present with the reigning champion: Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini took advantage of the two sunny days in Portugal to stretch out a bit and do a warm-up while waiting to get back on their Desmosedici for face respectively the second and third season in the premier class. Franco Morbidelli also joined the group of “ducatisti” to put himself to the test and, riding his Yamaha, rode with his Academy mates.

An exceptional spectator was Valentino Rossi, who couldn’t resist the charm of two wheels and returned to his first love: the motorbike. The nine-time world champion got on the saddle of a Yamaha and brushed the curves of Portimao, as evidenced by a video that the Doctor himself posted on social media. Fresh off the Dubai 24 Hours, Vale prepares for this weekend’s Bathurst 12 Hours in the best way he knows how: by riding a motorbike.