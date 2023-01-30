Leading Victoria Bonya scolded Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian for excessive face photoshop

Russian presenter Victoria Bonya scolded American singer Jennifer Lopez and TV star Kim Kardashian for the abundance of retouching on selfies. The corresponding comment appeared in the Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned) Lopez.

The 53-year-old performer has published a picture in which she is captured at the festive table with an entrepreneur at the party of the cosmetic brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. The posted frame shows that both celebrities put their hair in a sleek bun, and applied makeup in nude shades on their faces.

A former participant in the reality show “Dom-2”, in turn, scolded Lopez and Kardashian for excessive photoshop faces. “Why do you process photos in FaceApp (a mobile application for retouching – approx. “Tapes.ru”)? You are beautiful the way you are, ”complained Bonya in the comments to the frame. The Americans did not react in any way to the criticism of the Russians.

Earlier in January, Bonya was frightened of her appearance without makeup. The celebrity said that it is unusual for her to see herself with makeup on her face. “The first time I saw myself in a mirror in the mountains at an altitude of five thousand meters, to be honest, I was scared. If you want to know how you will look in your 90s, go to Everest, ”she admitted.