Ducati confirmed its leadership also in the second free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix, but this time there are the most eagerly awaited Desmosedici GPs in front of everyone, those of the two Bs that command the championship standings.

In fact, at the top of the times list we find the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who was able to go down to 1’45″436, not too far from the best pole of the Mugello track. In his wake, curiously detached by 63 thousandths, his direct pursuer is also in the world standings, that is Marco Bezzecchi, in turn author of a great lap for the colors of the Mooney VR46.

The big surprise of this FP2, however, is undoubtedly Alex Rins, very good at climbing even up to third position with his Honda of Team LCR in 1’45″517. The Spaniard did not lose heart when Fabio Di Giannantonio ruined his first time attack, occupying his line at Scarperia-Palagio, and then in the decisive lap he made the most of his RC213V.

Even better than Marc Marquez who, also taking advantage of a hook as usual, entered Q2, but only with the eighth time at 0.255 seconds. However, the #93 put a good patch on a situation that had become quite complicated when he slipped to Biondetti just a few minutes from the end.

Brad Binder got ahead of the eight-times world champion, once again very competitive with the fourth fastest time unlike the rest of the KTM patrol, but also the Ducati trio made up of Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco. The factory team rider from Rimini was therefore able to hit Q2 on his return after the long stop due to the scapula injury sustained in Portimao.

The Ducati contingent in Q2 is also enriched by Luca Marini, who grit his teeth with his right hand more sore than he would have expected due to the Le Mans injury. But Aleix Espargaro was just as stoic, ninth right under the checkered flag: the Aprilia rider injured his foot when he fell off his bike yesterday and during the session we even saw him without his boot due to the pain.

The big disappointments are therefore Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez, who qualified after time expired, but then found themselves excluded for a while. A mockery above all for the Aprilia factory rider, who offered the hook to Marquez. Also for the other Marquez, Alex, the disappointment is great: after this morning’s best time he finds himself 13th and forced to pass from Q1.

The same goes for the two Yamahas of Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, who fell to 15th and 16th place after the good performances this morning, also behind Jack Miller’s KTM. Only 17th was Fabio Di Giannantonio, who also crashed in the final at turn 1 and also risks a penalty for the Rins affair.

Joan Mir at San Donato and Takaaki Nakagami at Arrabbiata 2 also crashed. Both will therefore have to go through Q1, as will test drivers Michele Pirro and Lorenzo Savadori, who finished 19th and 22nd respectively.