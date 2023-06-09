A survey carried out by the institute infratest-dimap showed that the parties in the coalition of the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, are losing the preference of the electorate amid the economic recession and the internal divergences of the alliance.

The poll, carried out at the end of May, found that the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party reached the support of 18% of respondents who were asked which party they would vote for if the German general election were held in following Sunday.

It was the same percentage presented by the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the current chancellor, which governs the country in coalition with the Green (15% preference) and Free Democrat (FDP, with 7%) parties.

The centre-right bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), led by former Chancellor Angela Merkel (2005-2021), came in at 29%.

The AfD and the CDU/CSU bloc showed improvements in the survey compared to their performance at the polls in the 2021 election: on that occasion, the right-wing party had 10.3% of the votes, while the center-right alliance got 24.1 %.

The SPD and the FDP worsened in the poll compared to the election of the year before last, since in the election they had 25.7% and 11.5%, respectively. The Green Party has fluctuated since the 2021 election, but in the infratest-dimap survey, it performed similarly to the polls two years ago (14.8%).

Another poll had shown that around 40% of Germans believe Scholz’s coalition will fall apart before the end of the regular legislative period in 2025.

At the end of May, Germany’s Federal Statistical Office confirmed that the country, the fourth largest economy in the world and the largest in Europe, had officially entered a recession, accumulating two consecutive quarters of economic contraction (the last of 2022 and the first of this year).

Scholz’s coalition is also frayed by internal disagreements, manifested in recent weeks, over environmental policies and the budget. Read the full report on the fear aroused by the German recession.