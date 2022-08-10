The British Grand Prix seems to have rekindled the fight for the MotoGP title. It is true that at Silverstone Fabio Quartararo gained a point over his direct rival Aleix Espargaro, heroic at running with a fractured heel, bringing the gap to 22 points.

But it is equally true that Pecco Bagnaia now seems to be launched like a moving train. With his second consecutive victory, after the one he scored in Assen before the summer break, he “ate” 42 points from Yamaha’s Frenchman in the last two outings. The gap remains 49, but the trend at the moment is definitely on the side of the Ducati rider.

If there is anyone who can give a close assessment of this battle it is undoubtedly Franco Morbidelli. The Yamaha rider, in fact, shares the box with “El Diablo”, but at the VR46 Riders Academy he also trains every day with Bagnaia. So he knows the strengths and weaknesses of both, but also of the M1.

When asked about his vision immediately after the Silverstone race, perhaps precisely with the connection with both of them, he tried not to overbalance: “It’s a good fight, it’s a tough fight. It’s certainly interesting and the fans will have a lot of fun. to look at it “.

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pressed to enter the question a little more, he made an analysis that does not need too many interpretations: “If I transcend my position and look at it as a fan, it is a battle between very strong drivers, in which two have a large vehicle and the other seems capable of taking what he has to the limit in an incredible way “.

Despite the margin in the standings, at the moment Franco sees his boxmate at a disadvantage, precisely because at this moment the M1 does not seem to be worth the Desmosedici GP or the RS-GP.

“Honestly speaking, I see Fabio in a position of underdog, only for the characteristics of the bikes. When your bike goes a little slower on the straight, you are always underdog in the battle, but in any case he is always up front and shows that he can do some things. great things, “he concluded.