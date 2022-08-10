Taiwan, military tests over but Beijing warns: “They will be regular”

Another day full of ideas on the Taiwanese front. First, the Chinese military announced the conclusion of military tests. The Chinese military announced it had “successfully completed” several tasks in its recent exercises around Taiwan, but warned that it will continue to carry out regular combat exercises against the island. “The army successfully completed several tasks and effectively tested the troops’ integrated joint combat capabilities,” said the spokesman for the eastern command.

But he also added that the command will monitor changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait and carry out regular combat preparation exercises. This means that the end of the tests is only momentary and is expected to resume in the next few days or weeks. Meanwhile, Beijing has announced a new “white paper” on the Taiwan issue.

“Nothing can stop China’s reunification with Taiwan “, an objective for which Beijing will not renounce” the use of force “ if necessary, read the document. The third of its kind after those of 1993 and 2000 and which aims to “reaffirm the fact that Taiwan is part of China, to demonstrate the determination of the Communist Party and the Chinese people towards national reunification and to underline the position and the politics of the party and the government in the new era “.

China’s White Paper on Taiwan: “The use of force is not excluded”

China puts it in writing that it does not intend to give up the use of force to “reunify” Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China, and which reserves the right to resort to “all necessary measures”, underlines a passage from the new Book. “We do not promise to give up the use of force, and we reserve the option to take all necessary measures,” reads one passage.

This is an appetizer of the agenda that will be announced in October in Congress. There is talk of peaceful reunification but it is reiterated that the use of force is ready to take Taiwan, with Xi Jinping also ready to sharpen the regulatory arsenal to reach reunification with Taipei.

In all of this, interesting political movements from Taiwan. Today off to a seven-day visit by a Kuomintang delegation (main Taiwanese opposition party) in China. A meeting is also expected with Liu Jieyi, head of the Communist Party’s Taiwan affairs office and likely next foreign minister. The KMT thus tries to gain accreditation among the Taiwanese, Chinese and American public (with an eye towards the Biden / Obama doves) as the only one able to guarantee stability and dialogue on the Strait.

And it is no coincidence that in the white paper, Beijing intensifies attacks on President Tsai’s DPP. Strategy in view of local elections year-end and presidential 2024. That will presumably be the decisive moment in which Xi will be forced to invade or not since the potential president heir to Tsai is William Lai, current vice president and a much more radical figure than Tsai herself.

Subscribe to the newsletter

