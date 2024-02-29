Russian President Vladimir Putin today paid tribute to the soldiers fighting in Ukraine at the end of the state of the nation address, the longest since he ascended to the Kremlin in 2000.

“The implementation of all the plans announced today depends directly on our soldiers, officers, volunteers, all military personnel who are now fighting on the front. On the bravery and determination of our battle companions who defend the Homeland,” he said when addressing both houses of Parliament.

Putin, who spoke for two hours and six minutes, stressed that Russian soldiers create “the absolutely necessary conditions for the future of the country and its development.”

“We are a big family (…). I believe in our victories and successes, I believe in the future of Russia,” he proclaimed in front of the country's main officials.

Putin assured that the country will not forget those who fell within the framework of the so-called special military operation, which, he said, is supported by “the absolute majority” of the population.

During his speech he asked to observe a minute of silence in his honor, although the last time Moscow reported casualties in its ranks was in September 2022, when it put them at 5,937.

The Russian Army has the initiative in several sectors of the Ukrainian front, where they have conquered several towns, especially in the eastern region of Donetsk.

EFE