While Pecco Bagnaia was passing under the checkered flag of Jerez to win the first victory of his 2022, Jack Miller he had to take the overtaking of Marc Marquez who also deprived him of the fourth position, relegating him to the final fifth place. A Sunday that was not easy for the Australian centaur, who found himself fighting for the whole afternoon with the eight-time world champion and with Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia, then able to mock both him and the # 93 to snatch the last place on the podium. Interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGP, the Ducati rider underlined the stress that brought him the endless head-to-head to which he was subjected for the entire GP

“When you have Marquez in the tail on every lap, it becomes a long race – Miller acknowledged – I knew that sooner or later he would attack me. In the end there was a good battle between us, but Aleix managed to pass both of us. He had a little more rubber at the end, while I suffered a lot on the right side of the front. I gave it my all, but then Marc managed to attack me again during the last lap. Obviously we wanted more. I offer huge congratulations to Pecco, he had a fantastic race today. I tried to stay with him and Fabio, but from the fourth lap onwards they put an extra gear and I couldn’t keep up with them. But we will continue to work to progress “.

When asked how this weekend in Jerez could represent a new beginning for the entire Ducati team, Miller explained that this reasoning is valid especially for Bagnaia: “My bike has been running well for three consecutive weeks. I have always been fighting for the podium in the last three races – Miller said – the bike is perfect and Pecco is starting to understand it. This weekend was a new change for him. His season starts now. Overtaking often suffered at the end of the race? Today was a long battle – concluded the Australian – I lost a position at the end of the race in Austin and here too, but in Portimao, for example, before the crash I was stronger towards the end. It can happen to put stress on the tire, especially today when it was really hot. But I seemed to manage well. I’m quite happy, but we have to progress ”.