Arón Canet opened in Portugal the carousel of falls that marked the test. The Valencian left the Portuguese track with zero points and a visit to an operating room the following Monday to undergo surgery for a fractured radius in his left arm. Against the clock he was planted in Jerez to pass the medical check-up and get back on his bike with the aim of minimizing losses. And minimizing was more about scoring a few points than doing what he ended up doing. Because from fourth place on the grid, the Valencian overcame the pain and was able to stay in the wake of the author of pole position, and absolute dominator of the 23 laps of Moto2, Ai Ogura. “I think it was one of the toughest races of my entire life,” confessed Canet, second in Jerez, after also enduring pressure from Tony Arbolino, third at the end of the day.

«After ten laps I started to have a lot of pain in my left arm, but after five more I started with compartment syndrome in my right hand. It’s what you have to drive with one hand, which loads it 20 times more. That’s where I’ve started to lose touch with Ai. She was dreaming of victory with one arm, but we have to keep our feet on the ground ».

Ogura repeated his pre-season display on the same stage, and signed his first victory in Moto2, while Canet was in tears for a result that is worth two three times more than usual, more after the leader Vietti could only finish sixth.