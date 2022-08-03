The brand Maserati introduced a new warranty program up to 10 years. The service is called Extra10 Warranty Program, and is essentially the new warranty extension program, which allows you to extend the coverage of the components of the powertrain – engine, gearbox, transmission – up to the tenth year of the car’s life.

The service, in addition to the existing 4th and 5th year warranty extension program (called Extended Warranty) is available globally (for USA, Canada, Latin America starting from 1st October 2022), for all customers who own any Maserati model, within nine years and six months from the date of registration and without any mileage limit.

“This is an important novelty for the brand, which aims to consolidate the value of its cars over time, guaranteeing absolute tranquility, combining maximum performance and the traditional driving pleasure of all the cars of the House of the Trident.“, Reads a press release published by the brand.

How does it work? By going to any Maserati dealer, you can check the suitability of your car and obtain all the information necessary for activating the service. The dealer will be responsible for illustrating all the additional services that can be combined with the Extra10 Warranty program, such as the collection and delivery service to your homethe replacement car, and so on.

Maserati is taking several steps towards electrification and towards a completely premium future, thus covering even higher segments than those that Stellantis has planned for Alfa Romeo and DS, the brands just ‘below’ the range. interest of the Trident. Since PSA and FCA merged, Maserati has been particularly active and there are excellent premises in relation to its future positioning. In fact, it must be remembered that the car group led by Carlos Tavares has a multitude of brands under management, and it is not to be taken for granted. stand out within the list.